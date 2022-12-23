MILTON — A fatal shooting between a father and a son was reported in Milton on Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred right before 2:20 p.m. at a residence in the 200 block of Woodmire Drive.
Milton Police Department responded to the scene and found Mark Beilstein, 52, “gravely wounded by gunshots.”
Police arrested Beilstein’s 23-year-old son, Jacob Beilstein, who was charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment.
Beilstein was arraigned on the wanton endangerment charge because a young child was in the home during the shooting.
Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons said Mark Beilstein was still alive when law enforcement arrived, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:40 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 9:40 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Washington Avenue Rear.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of 11th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 6:46 p.m. Thursday, 4800 block of Altizer Avenue.
Obtaining money, property, and services by false pretenses, noon April 30, 2021, 4400 block of Piedmont Road.
Theft of rental vehicle, noon Dec. 2, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Wilson Street.
