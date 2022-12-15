POCA, W.Va. — The person who died in a Putnam County house fire Tuesday afternoon has been identified.
Susan Murdock, 63, was pronounced dead from the fire, according to Putnam County Sheriff’s office.
Officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal responded Tuesday afternoon to the fire on Harmons Creek Road near Poca, West Virginia.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Petit larceny, 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 4th Street.
Deceased person, 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jason Eugene Smith, 41, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Smith with two counts of fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Sara Fielder, 38, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Fielder with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $30,000.
