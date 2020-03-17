HUNTINGTON — A New York state man was arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky, this weekend for allegedly soliciting sex and nude photos of a Kentucky minor.
Edward L. Taylor IV, 42, of Valatie, New York, was staying in Olive Hill, Kentucky, at the time of the complaint. Taylor was said to be soliciting a Greenup County female juvenile through Facebook for sex and nude photographs.
During an arranged meeting, Taylor was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center on the charge of: Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor: Sex Offenses.
This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Jeff Kelley.
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 incident reports in a print-out ending at 3 p.m. Monday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Petit larceny, midnight Friday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 8:07 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 25th Street.
Open container, trespassing, 5:43 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:14 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 1 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Suspended or revoked license for DUI, 1:16 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Paraphernalia, fugitive from justice, 12:42 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Shoplifting, warrant service, 11:10 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 1:45 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3 p.m. Feb. 29, 300 block of Oney Avenue.
James Earl Chapman, 52, was incarcerated at 3:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of receiving and transferring stolen property and false pretenses. Bond was $65,000.
Shawn Tyler Cook, 27, was incarcerated at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was denied.
Heath Johnson, 41, was incarcerated at 5:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was denied.