The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported nine criminal reports in a print-out ending at 3 p.m. Monday. Because the full reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4:30 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of Madison Avenue.

Domestic battery, 5:40 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 28th Street.

False pretenses with value less than $1,000, 4 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Warrant execution, 3:32 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Riverview Avenue.

Battery, 1:48 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10:51 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.

No proof of insurance, suspended or revoked license for DUI, 9:41 a.m. Sunday, 22nd Street and 8th Avenue

Domestic battery, 1 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.

Brandishing, obstructing an officer, destruction of property, 12:55 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of Main Street.

The following information is provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

Joshua Ryan Maynard, 33, was incarcerated at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with entering a building other than a dwelling. Bond was not set.

