A home in Prichard, W.Va., was destroyed by fire Thursday.

PRICHARD, W.Va. — No injuries were reported in a house fire in Prichard on Thursday.

According to the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department, the department was dispatched with Prichard and Ceredo volunteer fire departments about 11:15 a.m. Thursday to reports of an active structure fire in the Prichard area of Wayne County.

The departments arrived to find heavy fire coming from two sides of a mobile home but were able to take control of the flames.

England Hill Volunteer Fire Department, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, supplied a water shuttle for crews on scene as well.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Deceased person, 4 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Vinton Street.

Unlisted, 1:33 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Identity theft, noon Dec. 1, 2019, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

Petit larceny, 6:30 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Petit larceny, 10:40 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Short Street.

Deceased person, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Unlisted, 4:56 a.m. Thursday, 5th Street Road.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

