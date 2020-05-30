HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of 9 1/2 alley Friday afternoon, but no victim was identified, police say.
Statements were taken from witnesses, said Police Chief Ray Cornwell, but no victim has been located or has come forward. No one was in custody as of Friday evening.
Marshall University put out an MU Alert to the Marshall community about the incident.
DRUG BUST: Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers this week filed felony drug charges against two Michigan men and one West Virginia man after a traffic stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized four bottles of promethazine, 700 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of marijuana, 170 grams of heroin and 40 grams of fentanyl, worth approximately $101,200.
Troopers on May 20 stopped a 2020 Nissan Rogue with Georgia registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. “Criminal indicators were observed,” according to a release, and when the rear passenger made suspicious movement, a bag of oxycodone pills by the passenger’s foot was revealed in plain view. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.
The driver, Dequan Jackson, 28, and passengers, Eddie Brown, 29, both of Detroit, and Rodney Edward, 28, of Huntington, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, all first-degree felonies.
If convicted, each could face up to 33 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five incidents in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Auto breaking and entering, 1 p.m. May 18, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:45 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 26th Street.
Petit larceny, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Petit larceny, noon Thursday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Grand larceny, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Elaine Court.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Suzanna Burton, 43, was incarcerated at 4:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $50,000.
Jerry Everett Dunbrack, 55, was incarcerated at 11:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with entering without breaking. Bond was not set.
Freda Ingels, 40, was incarcerated at 1:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $50,000.
Kelly Ray Ingels, 45, was incarcerated at 1:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and another unspecified felony. Bond was $100,000.
Matthew John Persinger, 38, was incarcerated at 1:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was $75,000.