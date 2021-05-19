The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — A woman was arrested Tuesday evening after law enforcement interrupted a drug transaction in the Fort Gay area of Wayne County.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said the suspect, Carly Denne Skeens, 23, was arrested during the stop and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver heroin and obstructing. Skeens was also wanted for a probation violation.

The Wayne County Drug Enforcement Unit seized heroin during the investigation, during which police say Skeens destroyed some evidence. A be-on-the-lookout alert for drug activity was issued on the vehicle she used in the transaction in the early morning hours from the Lawrence County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Department.

Skeens was booked at Western Regional Jail at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bond was not set.

The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of 12th Avenue.

Leaving the scene — property damage, warrant service/execution, 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Information report, 3 p.m. Tuesday, West 3rd Avenue.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 9 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Norway Avenue.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 3 a.m. May 14, 2100 block of 11th Avenue.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 8 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 10th Avenue.

Breaking and entering auto, receiving or transferring stolen goods — misdemeanor, 1 a.m. May 13, 1400 block of 15th Street.

DUI less than .150, 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, 9th Street and 10 1/2 alley.

Petit larceny, noon May 14, 1900 block of Lee Avenue.

Open container, 7:40 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

William Sambro Hale, 28, was jailed at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny, driving revoked for DUI and bond revocation. Bond was set at $15,024.

Jubel Shane Ross II, 24, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

