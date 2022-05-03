HUNTINGTON — Officers are investigating after a body was brought in a vehicle to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington early Tuesday.
Two people brought the deceased person to the hospital about 6:30 a.m., according to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
The body remains in the vehicle near the entrance of the hospital, and the name of the deceased person has not yet been released.
Investigators are waiting on the medical examiner to remove the body.
The front entrance to the hospital continues to be open to the public during the investigation.
This is a developing story.
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:54 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
1st degree arson, burning, etc., of a dwelling or outbuilding, 9:45 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Battery, 9:20 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:54 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Attempt to commit felony, 11:52 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 8 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Battery, 7:50 p.m. Monday, 4600 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Destruction of property, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Trespass; warrant service or execution, 6:29 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Counterfeiting, 5:28 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespassing, 3:25 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:14 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10:30 a.m. April 30, 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. April 30, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Trespass, 8:20 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Avondale Road.
Driving under the influence less than .150, possession of a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 2:42 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 17th and 9th avenues.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Antionet Tarren Glanton, 44, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was set at $75,000.
Courtney Michelle McComas, 34, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with distribution of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Tiffany Michele Neumeyer, 42, was jailed at 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with terrorist act, trespassing and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $22,400.
Jasuha Mathew Pendleton, 40, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with discharge weapon within 500 feet of dwelling, domestic assault, brandishing, and child neglect. Bond was set at $14,000.
David Gustado Marshall, 49, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was set at $20,000.
Michael Joseph Smith, 39, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was set at $6,000.
Christopher Oell Wikes, 31, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jackie Lee Danbury Jr., 40, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with aiding escape or delivery of contraband to person in custody. Bond was not set.