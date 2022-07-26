HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Huntington man as part of an investigation into a shooting that was reported, but may not have happened.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said deputies are looking for Keith Newton of Huntington.
According to 911 dispatch, a call came in around 7:53 p.m. in the 5400 block of Altizer Avenue in Huntington. The initial call report said someone was shot in the face; however, deputies said no one witnessed an actual shooting.
Deputies said a motorcycle driver, Timothy Stanley, of Huntington, crashed into a parked car in the area. After the collision, Newton, who is a resident in the area, got into a fight with Stanley.
Stanley was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where a hospital employee said he did not sustain a gunshot wound. Zerkle said once detectives arrived at the hospital, Stanley became uncooperative and left against medical advice.
No charges have been filed, but the investigation continues.
To report information regarding the incident, contact the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department at 304-526-8663.
The following information was provided by Kentucky State Police:
An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation led to an arrest after a discovery of child sexual abuse material by Ashland Police Department.
Matthew M. McDavid, 45, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was arrested June 26 by Kentucky State Police Post 14 and lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.
Before the investigation, Ashland Police discovered that the suspect shared sexually explicit images online that involved minors.
McDavid was charged with 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12, 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12, and one count of distributing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance. The charges are Class D and C felonies, which are punishable by one to 10 years in prison.
The police requested assistance from Kentucky State Police because McDavid’s residence was outside of Ashland’s regular jurisdiction.
An execution of a search warrant at the residence occurred July 21, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to Ashland Police’s forensic team for examination. The investigation was led by State Police Detective David Boarman.
