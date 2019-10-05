HUNTINGTON — Police in Huntington said they found methamphetamine while serving an arrest warrant to a wanted man Thursday.
Therman Howard Maynard, 53, of Huntington, is facing a felony charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Members of the Violent Crime Drug Task Force went to an apartment in the 500 block of 6th Avenue to carry out an arrest warrant on Maynard, who has active felony warrants in Wayne County.
Before approaching the apartment, officers said they saw Maynard and another man standing in the doorway. Officers detained both men and conducted a safety search of the apartment, according to the complaint.
While clearing a bedroom, officers saw 2.07 grams of methamphetamine and digital scales, according to the complaint. Maynard also had $500 in his pocket.
Maynard was being held Friday in Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:
Gregory Todd Lee, 56, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license, no insurance and reckless driving. Bond was $9,500.
Terry Blackman, 32, was jailed at 3:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Edwin Martinez, 33, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
William Tyler Bartram, 37, was jailed at 3:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Dennis Ray Good, 27, was jailed at 3:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with transferring a stolen vehicle, second-offense DUI, fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference and driving revoked for DUI. Bond was $25,000.
Guy Richard Wamsley, 49, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County jailed him on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.