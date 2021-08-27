WAYNE — West Virginia law enforcement officers are attempting to contact the family of a man who drowned Thursday at Beech Fork Lake.
Wayne County Chief Deputy James Ward said the 20-year-old man disappeared while swimming about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the swimming area of the lake. His body was recovered a couple hours after his disappearance.
“What the report says is that a gentleman was at the swimming area and he had gone out past the buoy and started having problems for whatever reasons,” he said. “They couldn't get him.”
Ward said a deputy was already in the area through a contract with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and was on scene within minutes. He was unsuccessful in the rescue attempt, however. Several other deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers arrived shortly and used a rescue boat to search for the man, recovering his body within a few hours.
The man was visiting the area from Mexico with friends, but they did not have contact information for his parents, Ward said. Deputies are working to notify the next of kin before releasing the man's name.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported three new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m Wednesday, 3600 block of Hughes Street.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, midnight Thursday, unlisted.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joe Michael Bragg, 31, was jailed at 7:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
