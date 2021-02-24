The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210224-hd-blotter

Hurricane, W.Va., officials are seeking the identity of this man. 

 Courtesy of Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Hurricane city officials are seeking help in identifying a man accused over the weekend of moving an ambulance while EMS workers were in the back of the vehicle working on a patient.

According to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, on Saturday a man entered the driver’s side of a Putnam County Emergency Medical Services ambulance and drove it for a short distance. While this occurred, EMS workers were examining a patient in the back of the vehicle.

“He was mad they were blocking the road while performing emergency medical procedures on a little boy suffering from a violent seizure. He simply didn’t want to wait,” Edwards wrote on social media.

The man left in a U-Haul with a St. Albans, West Virginia, storage company’s name on the side. The Hurricane Police Department can be reached at 304-562-9911.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Domestic assault, 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.

Warrant service, 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, 8:37 p.m. Monday, 6th Street Bridge.

Possession of a controlled substance, 8:50 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Warrant service, 7:54 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Breaking and entering, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.

Attempt to commit a felony, 11:54 a.m. Feb. 19, 600 block of 28th Street.

Loud and unnecessary noises prohibited, 1:55 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.

Domestic battery, 4 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.

Warrant service and paraphernalia, 10:45 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 11th Street.

Trespassing, 4:42 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.

Information report, 1:06 a.m. Monday, unit block of 13th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Gwendolyn Sue Gatrell, 42, was jailed at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.

Levi David West, 26, was jailed at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

