ASHLAND — Law enforcement groups in Ashland tracked down and arrested a man accused of attempting to meet with and supply drugs to a minor.
Michael Wirzfield, 41, of Ironton was located by police last Friday and taken into custody during a traffic stop at the entrance of Crabbe Elementary School in Ashland’s Central Park by several law enforcement units.
He was charged with prohibited use of electronic communication to procure a minor for sex offenses, possession of marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia and unlawful transaction with a minor-2nd degree. He was lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center, according to police.
The Ashland PD Cyber Crime Unit, Criminal Investigations and Field Operations Division in partnership with the Ashland Post of the Kentucky State Police continue to monitor internet technology of illegal activities targeted against children.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday. However, individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary; entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:01 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of Washington Avenue Rear.
Found property, 9:00 p.m. Saturday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 8:17 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, West 10th Street and Adams Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 5:30 a.m. Sunday, 20th Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor, 12:55 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of Main Street, Huntington.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Brittany Amanda Hewlett, 32, was jailed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with obstructing, battery, and possession with intent. Bond was set at $60,000, cash only.