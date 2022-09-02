HUNTINGTON — A Columbus, Ohio, man was arrested Friday in Huntington on drug possession and armed robbery charges.
The Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department SWAT Team found two firearms, distribution amounts of narcotics and over $10,000 in currency during the execution of a search warrant.
Tavoyn Billy Morrison, 22, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and armed robbery.
The search warrant was executed in Morrison’s residence in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Morrison was accused of stealing a 2007 Toyota Camry on Aug. 30 while armed.
The robbery occurred near the 1100 block of 16th Street, where the victim said the suspect was physically “manhandling” them from the vehicle. The victim said the suspect also stole $400, and provided a number for the suspect that the Huntington Police Department later identified as Morrison’s number.
The criminal complaint said the vehicle was found near where Morrison lived.
Morrison was lodged at Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:21 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Robbery, 12:21 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Thursday, 2000 block of Enslow Boulevard.
Trespass, 3 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 3:52 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 8th Street.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 2nd Street.
Runaway juvenile, noon Aug. 2, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, possession and discharge of fireworks, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 1 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Thursday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Landon Andrew Moore, 23, was jailed at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Moore with falsely reporting an emergency, reckless driving, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance and driving license suspended. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only.
