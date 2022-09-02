The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX police icon4.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — A Columbus, Ohio, man was arrested Friday in Huntington on drug possession and armed robbery charges.

The Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department SWAT Team found two firearms, distribution amounts of narcotics and over $10,000 in currency during the execution of a search warrant.

