HUNTINGTON — A Gallipolis, Ohio, man was arrested and charged with kidnapping Wednesday in Mason County.
An officer responded to an assault call at a gas station in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, where he met with a woman, according to the criminal complaint filed in the Mason County Magistrate Court.
The victim stated her friend, Kristopher Michael Miller, 42, of Gallipolis, kept her against her will in her Point Pleasant home for several days and physically assaulted her.
The officer reported several bruises on the victim’s face, and several parts of her face were swollen, including her eye that was “almost completely swelled shut.” A cut and blood from the victim’s nose was also reported.
Miller was lodged in Western Regional Jail Wednesday morning with no bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Information report, 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, unit block not listed, Artisan Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Fugitive from justice, 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Monroe Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of ½ Oney Avenue.
Overdose, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4500 block of Piedmont Road.
Overdose, 7:04 p.m. Dec. 30, 3400 block of Hughes Street.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 3rd Street.
Petit larceny, 11:37 a.m. Dec. 27, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Deceased person, 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 12th Street.
Shoplifting, 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 6 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of West 10th Avenue and Van Buren Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Bradley Scott Midkiff, 34, was jailed at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Midkiff with possession of controlled substance and prohibited person with firearm. Bond was set at $16,000.
Katrina Sue Lisha Workman, 35, was jailed at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Workman with home confinement violation. No bond.
Joseph Randy Adkins, 29, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Adkins with destruction of property, entering a building other than a dwelling, and grand larceny. Bond was set at $32,500.
Bobby Joe May, 59, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged May with two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000.
Joseph Edward Brooks, 57, was jailed at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Brooks with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $20,000.
