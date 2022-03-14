WAYNE — An Ohio man is facing charges including DUI causing injury and fleeing the scene after a hit-and-run in Wayne County and is awaiting arraignment in Cabell County after police say he attacked staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Terry Gene Sanders II, 43, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence causing bodily injury, leaving the scene causing injury, leaving the scene with property damage, failure to render aid and failure to obey a traffic control device, according to a Wayne County Magistrate Court criminal complaint.
West Virginia State Police Trooper J.A. McDonald was dispatched to the intersection of W.Va. 152 and W.Va. 75 Sunday to respond to a report of a driver leaving the scene of an accident.
According to the complaint, McDonald spoke to the complainant, who reported that a pickup truck struck his wife’s vehicle after failing to stop at a stop sign.
The complainant said the victim was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, the complaint states.
McDonald made contact with Sanders approximately half a mile away from the scene of the incident, according to the complaint, and said extensive damage to Sanders’ vehicle was visible on the passenger side.
Sanders had slurred speech and glassy eyes, according to the complaint, and refused to take sobriety tests. He was taken to the Huntington State Police Detachment for processing, and then to Cabell Huntington Hospital to have blood drawn.
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Jason Drake said in a statement that Sanders assaulted staff and troopers while in the Cabell Huntington Hospital Emergency Room. Drake said Sanders will be charged for the incidents and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.
Sanders is housed in Western Regional Jail pending arraignment.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Runaway juvenile, 8 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 11th Street.
Child neglect creating risk of injury; possession of a controlled substance, 7:58 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Information report, 8:08 p.m. March 2, 600 block of 10th Street.
Deceased person, 4 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 26th Street.
Destruction of property, 2:34 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:20 p.m. March 8, 2900 block of Merrill Avenue.
Deceased person, 9:58 a.m. Sunday, 1100 Hal Greer Boulevard.
Battery, 2:30 p.m. March 10, 2100 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny; stolen auto or auto theft, 3 a.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Information report, 1 a.m. Sunday, 1500 4th Avenue.
Trespass, 4:42 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 25th Street.
Warrant service or execution; trespass; possession of a controlled substance, 12:17 a.m. Sunday 800 block of 25th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Chelsea Marie Chaffee, 31, was jailed at 7:51 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $2,000.
John Alan Duty, 40, was jailed at 12 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice and a warrant. No bond.
Jennifer Chantel Flora, 31, was jailed at 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with child neglect with injury and possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Hannah Grace Giles, 29, was jailed at 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was not set.
James Patrick Gibson, 21, was jailed at 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him on a warrant. Bond was not set.
Terry Sander II, 43, was jailed at 3:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fail to render, driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, stop sign violation, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Bond was not set.
Deanna Renee Smith, 35, was jailed at 2 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with cruelty to animals. Bond was not set.
Rachel Jeanette Dailey, 36, was jailed at 1:18 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with circuit court outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.