HUNTINGTON — A man from Columbus, Ohio, was charged in Wayne County with possession of fentanyl and other drugs, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
During a traffic stop in Dunlow, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit located a cardboard box that contained 10 bags of fentanyl, Thompson said, that weighed approximately 77 grams.
Timothy Alexander Jenkins, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver.
A handgun, cash, marijuana and crystal methamphetamine were also collected during the traffic stop.
Thompson said more arrests in the case are pending.
Jenkins is being held in Western Regional Jail. A bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 20 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Fleeing from officer, warrant service or execution, 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting, 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 4:53 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Stamford Park Drive.
Obstructing officer, fleeing from officer, warrant service or execution, 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Fleeing in vehicle, fleeing from officer, 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of 25th Street.
Petit larceny, 5:48 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Brandishing, 3 p.m. Aug. 27, 2000 block of Donald Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Sept. 1, 1200 block of Washington Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.
False information, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Deceased person, 9 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 13th Street.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Sept. 3, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 4:12 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 16th Street.
Driver’s license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 6:15 p.m. Monday, corner of West 17th Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Obstructing officer, driver’s license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, corner of West 17th Street and Jackson Avenue.
Leaving the scene, property damage, 3:24 a.m. Sunday, corner of Wiltshire Boulevard and Upland Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kelly Renea Bishop, 35, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Bishop with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
John David Large Jr., 24, was jailed at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Large with malicious assault and domestic battery. Bond was set at $15,000.
Matthew Canterbury, 54, was jailed at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Canterbury with fleeing on foot, battery on officer, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
