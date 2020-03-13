HUNTINGTON — Police arrested an Ohio man and a West Virginia woman after allegedly finding meth and heroin during a traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, on March 6.
Marvin T. Keaton, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, and Faith A. Slayton, 23, of Huntington, face charges of possession of meth and possession of heroin, according to a news release issued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers stopped a 2019 Nissan Sentra being driven along Ohio 823 for crossing marked lanes and following too closely, according to the release. The car was driven by Keaton and Slayton was a passenger.
Police said during a search of Keaton, they located about an ounce of heroin. A search of the vehicle uncovered a 9 mm handgun and about 458 grams of meth, according to the release. The street value of the allegedly uncovered drugs is about $48,600.
Both Keaton and Slayton were being held in the Scioto County Jail on Thursday.
The Huntington Police Department listed seven incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Disorderly conduct, battery of a police officer, firefighter, or EMS, fleeing from officer and obstructing an officer, 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Runaway, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Deceased person, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 14th Street.
Deceased person, 12 p.m. March 7, 2800 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of Property domestic battery and strangulation, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering and destruction of property, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of South High Street.
Obstructing traffic, 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Colby Andrew Scott, 36, was jailed at 5:25 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with felony assault on a police officer, obstructing and burglary. Bond was not set.
Cameron L. Barker, 19, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and transporting a controlled substance into the state. Bond was $20,000.
Donald Duane Cole, 49, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense DUI, third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Bond was not set.
Wesley Kinsman Donahoe, 33, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $10,000.
Shena Nicole Rose, 33, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Jeremiah Le’Andre Spencer-Aiken, 25, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Joshua Lee Day, 32, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking without entering and a capias warrant. Bond was $20,000.
Tiffany Lee Mayhue, 36, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed her on a circuit court order. Bond was not set.
Belinda Kay Withrow, 38, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed her on a circuit court order. Bond was not set.
Corey Paul Halstead, 29, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and in possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Jonathan Claude Hannah, 38, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on three active warrants. Bond was not set.