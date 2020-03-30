ASHLAND — An Ohio man was arrested in Ashland on Sunday after police said he attempted to kill a couple and their 7-month-old baby by crashing a vehicle into their home.
Lyle Ruggles, of Wilmington, Ohio, is currently charged by Ashland Police with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief for intentionally damaging the victims' home along with a neighboring structure.
He was also charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 after Portsmouth, Ohio, authorities said the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.
According up the Ashland Police Department, police responded at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a traffic collision in the 400 block of 31st Street to find a vehicle driven into a home.
Officers found a Jeep Patriot had been driven into the porch, pinning resident William Glover, 23, in between. Glover suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Huntington hospital as a result.
Glover’s wife, Destiny Jenkins, 22, was also struck and received a minor injury. She was holding the couple’s 7-month-old baby at the time. The baby was not injured.
Witnesses told police after the crash a man exited the driver's seat and fled the scene.
Meanwhile, at the same time as the call, an officer was being stopped by neighbors in the area complaining about a man in a black Jeep causing a disturbance.
A notice was put out for officers to be on the lookout for the driver of the vehicle, and an officer soon located a man matching the description in the 2800 block of Carter Avenue. He was detained and positively identified as the driver.
Their investigation, which remains ongoing, led police to believe the crash was an intentional act.
HUNTINGTON — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Joshua Floyd Loftis, 31, was jailed at 5:05 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on six active warrants. Bond was not set.
Billy Ray Wiles, 31, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, fleeing, obstructing and possession. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Joe Michael Bragg, 34, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
Warrant service, 3:50 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Bellevue Road.
Brandishing, 6:55 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of West 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of West 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 4:35 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, 3:28 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:49 p.m. Sunday, 600 Jefferson Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 1:38 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Leeward Avenue.
Burglary, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property,, 3:25 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 21st Street.
Destruction of property, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 3400 block of Hughes Street.
Insurance required, no motor vehicle insurance, failure to stop, driving on a suspended or revoked license, 2:23 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, First block of West 7th Avenue.