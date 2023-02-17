HUNTINGTON — A Lawrence County, Ohio, man was charged by police with carrying a loaded gun at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Friday.
The gun loaded with five bullets was detected in the Chesapeake resident’s carry-on bag, according to Transportation Security Administration.
The man walked through the security checkpoint when the X-ray unit alerted police. The firearm was removed, and the man was cited on a weapons charge and financial civil penalty.
The penalty for carrying weapons was recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:49 P.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 7:40 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11:49 p.m. Thursday, in the 900 block of West 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 9:54 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 6 p.m. Jan. 21, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:50 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic assault, 10 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 2:13 p.m. Monday, address not listed.
Information report, 3:35 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of West 23rd Street.
Information report, 3:29 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property, 2:45 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Operation of vehicle without evidence of registration, obstructing traffic, 2:40 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 14th Street and 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jeremy Wendall Abels, 37, was jailed at 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Abels with escaping home confinement. Bond was not set.
Tyrus Lamarr Fletcher, 38, was jailed at 3:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Fletcher with fleeing from an officer, fleeing in a vehicle, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $63,000.
Frank Thomas Quinley, 41, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Quinley with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Nicholas Neophytos Neophytou, 35, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Neophytou driving revoked for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $3,000.
