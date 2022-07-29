IRONTON — An Ironton Police Department officer was arrested and arraigned Thursday on drug and domestic violence charges after officers responded to a domestic disturbance report.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office alerted Ironton police Wednesday to begin an investigation, according to the Ironton Police Department.
Bradley Spoljaric, 29, was charged with one misdemeanor count of first-degree domestic violence, one count of second-degree aggravated possession of drugs and one count of third-degree tampering with evidence.
According to the Ironton Police Department, Spoljaric, who has worked for the department since 2020, was put on administrative leave while being investigated.
Spoljaric’s bond was set at $50,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:23 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 12:23 a.m. Friday, 1700 block of 8th Avenue.
Auto tampering, noon April 1, 500 block of West 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, grand larceny, noon Thursday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, noon Monday, 800 block of Roby Road.
Breaking and entering auto, petit larceny, 1:20 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of 13th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 12:18 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:45 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespass, 8:45 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 8th Street.
Unlawful assault, 7:10 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 25th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Thomas Eugene Fellure, 39, was jailed at 6:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Fellure with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000.
Keith Brian Hill, 49, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Hill with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
