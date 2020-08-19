BIDWELL, Ohio — Authorities in Gallia County are seeking tips from the public regarding a fire they believe was intentionally set at a home in Bidwell earlier this month.
According to the Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, the Springfield Township Fire Department responded to a fire at 15348 State Route 554 in Bidwell at about 2:24 a.m. Aug. 11. No one was injured and the home’s occupants were not home at the time of the fire.
The state fire marshal is investigating the fire as arson, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information can contact the fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance, 4:36 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of Norway Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:52 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Battery, 8:49 p.m. Monday, Harris Riverfront Park.
Battery, 7 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Lee Avenue.
Information report, noon Aug. 13, 2900 block of 1st Street.
Petit larceny, 12:10 p.m. March 23, 800 block of Norway Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic battery, 10:35 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Saturday, St. Louis Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 6:50 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of Jackson Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident, 7:50 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
Fleeing from officer and fugitive from justice, 2:34 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:10 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Logan Burns, 28, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Sunny Nikole Hackworth, 38, was jailed at 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Steven Spencer Williamson, 31, was jailed at 10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful restraint. Bond was $26,000.
Laura Ann Lowery, 32, was jailed at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with being a prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Keith Norman, 57, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with third-degree sexual assault. Bond was $50,000.