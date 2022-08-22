PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — An Ohio woman was arrested Sunday after an attempted kidnapping of two juveniles in Portsmouth, Ohio.
According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the arrest was made quickly after the Portsmouth Police Department responded to the scene.
Rachel Anne Enriquez, 52, of New Boston, was charged with kidnapping and probation violation. Enriquez was lodged in the Scioto County Jail with no bond.
Thoroughman said that two children, ages 7 and 10, reported that Enriquez approached them as they were walking home from a local bowling alley on the 2300 block of 17th Street.
The 10-year-old was holding the 7-year-old’s hand as their mother was watching for their return from home.
Enriquez was reported to have bent over with her hands on her knees to get the children’s attention.
Then Enriquez approached the 7-year-old and patted their pants’ pocket before grabbing their arm. The child reported that Enriquez began to attempt to walk away with them saying, “I won’t hurt you.”
The older child began to pull the younger child away from Enriquez.
“The 10-year-old was successfully able to free himself, and the two ran as fast as they could back to the bowling alley to get help,” the press release said. “Detectives noted the two children were visibly upset and shaken by what they experienced.”
To report information regarding the incident, contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-354-7338.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:37 a.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Aug. 20, 700 block of 5th Street.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.