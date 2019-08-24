BARBOURSVILLE — A South Point, Ohio, woman was jailed Friday in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville after authorities in Cabell County charged her with identity theft and forgery.
Lakin Corey Hall, 27, went to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Cabell County on July 8 and applied for a West Virginia duplicate driver's license in another woman's name, according to a criminal complaint filed at the Cabell County Courthouse. The other woman told police that Hall had also stolen her vehicle from her residence in Kenova, the complaint said.
Police said Hall's photograph appears on a West Virginia DMV photo request using the victim's driver's license number. Hall had also signed the woman's name when she applied for the driver's license, the complaint stated.
On Jan. 28, 2018, Hall was charged with second-offense shoplifting, accused of stealing merchandise from inside Kohl's department store at the Huntington Mall.
Bond for Hall was set at $45,000.
Four other people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Clay Richbow, 39, was jailed at 1 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession with intent. Bond was set at $75,000.
Susan N. Strange, 36, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a warrant on a pretrial felon. Bond was not set.
Deryl Wilson Jr., 39, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with forgery. Bond was set at $75,000.
Russell Brian Carrier, 51, was jailed at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with terrorist act. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Stolen auto/auto theft, 2 a.m. Friday, 300 block of 9th Avenue.
Found property, 11:43 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 5:51 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Stalking first offense, 5:26 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, operation of vehicle without evidences of registration, use of temporary facsimile, 3:01 p.m. Thursday, 28th Street and Hite Avenue.
Fleeing from officer, no vehicle, SRL, DUI first and second offense, 3:38 p.m. Thursday, 17th Street and 10th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, petit larceny, 2:50 p.m. Thursday, 5th Avenue and 5th Street.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 2:04 p.m. Thursday, 10th Street and 8th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, Washington Boulevard and Linden Circle.
Fraudulent schemes, 9:01 a.m. May 8, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 9th Street.
Grand larceny, 8:03 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 30th Street.
Battery, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Hal Greer Boulevard.
Insurance required, SRL, DUI - habitual user, 12:33 a.m. Thursday, West 10th Street and Washington Avenue.