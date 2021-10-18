ASHLAND — An emergency call Sunday for an overdose led to a man being charged with murder after his girlfriend was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Taylon A. Bensinger, 20, has been charged with murder as a result of the investigation.
According to the Ashland Police Department, officers were called at 9:04 p.m. Sunday to a home at 3009 Montgomery Ave. on reports of an overdose. When they arrived, they found Angel Brianna Rowe, 24, with a gunshot wound.
Boyd County EMS determined Rowe was dead.
Through their investigation, officers found records of an ongoing domestic disturbance between Rowe and her partner, Bensinger. He was charged as a result and housed at the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:55 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 4:55 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Fleeing from an officer without a vehicle and fleeing in a vehicle, 10:16 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Marcum Terrace.
Information report, 8:51 p.m. Sunday, 3800 block of Piedmont Road.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 11th Street.
Stolen auto, 7:10 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Adams Avenue.
Arson, 5:35 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 27th Street.
Petit larceny, 7:46 a.m. Sunday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 1 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 10th Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, West 1300 block of the floodwall.
Fugitive from justice, warrant service and attempt to commit a felony, 9:04 a.m. Sunday, 2300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 6:15 a.m. Friday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Obstruction of traffic, 5:45 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Paraphernalia, 5:48 p.m. Oct. 14, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and possession of a controlled substance, 2:01 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:15 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Brandishing, receiving or transferring stolen goods and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, 2:59 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:.
Margery Shavette Casey, 45, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with first-degree attempt to commit arson. Bond was not set.
Justin Tyler James, 33, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $10,000.
Julian Juan Johnson, 33, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with brandishing, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and receiving or transferring stolen goods. Bond was not set
Stephen C. Kingery, 41, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $10,000.
Rod Stewart Putney, 43, was jailed at 8:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fraud. Bond was not set.
Keith Ryan McHorney, 22, was jailed at 10:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was $10,000 cash-only.
Crystal Dawn Burdette, 41, was jailed at 5:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.
Lee Edward Adams, 43, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with false pretense, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.