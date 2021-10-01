LESAGE, W.Va. — A Mason County resident died during a car crash along W.Va. 2 early Friday morning near the Mason-Cabell county line.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, at about 8:15 a.m. Friday, Alyssa Nicole Stover, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, was traveling southbound on W.Va. 2 when she crossed left of the center of the road.
The vehicle she was driving struck the left side of a tractor trailer traveling north and her vehicle came to a rest under the trailer of the truck.
Stover was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:35 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 1:35 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Fleeing from an officer, no vehicle and domestic assault, 11:55 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of West 11th Street.
Domestic assault, 9:40 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 8:22 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Battery, 1:15 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property and trespassing, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, forgery and uttering and breaking and entering of an auto, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 5th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:32 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Jackson Avenue.
Information report, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Warrant service, 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 2:51 a.m. Nov. 10, 1600 block of Jackson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Mark Obrian, 48, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $10,000.
William Harold Porter, 44, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with driving suspended, improper registration, no motor vehicle inspection, fleeing in a vehicle and third-offense driving on a revoked license for DUI. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
