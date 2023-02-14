ASHLAND — A dump truck driver was reported dead Tuesday after colliding with a train in Ashland.
The collision occurred around noon at the intersection of 42nd Street and Winchester Avenue.
Ashland Fire Department Chief Greg Ray said the male dump truck driver crossed the tracks coming from Winchester Avenue and was hit by a train.
The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no passengers in the truck. The wreck will be investigated by Ashland Police Department.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Runaway, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Driving under suspension or revocation, possession of a controlled substance, 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Assault on a police officer, fire fighter, or EMS, domestic violence protection violation, 8:48 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Discharging firearm in city limits, 9:13 p.m. Monday, unit block not listed, 10th Street.
Shoplifting, destruction of property, 7:18 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:19 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 7:25 p.m. Monday, unit block of Lewis Street.
Deceased person, 3:56 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Brandishing, 3:20 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 3:08 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 9th Avenue and 26th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Nov. 11, 2022, 2700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, warrant service or execution, petit larceny, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Shoplifting, 9:03 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
Trespass, 11 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Bellevue Road Guyandotte.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 7:30 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of ½ 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joseph Edward Moore, 28, was jailed at 7:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Moore with second degree sexual assault. Bond was set at $25,000.
