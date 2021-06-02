HURRICANE, W.Va. — One person died Tuesday of injuries sustained in a car crash on Interstate 64 in Hurricane.
According to the Hurricane Fire & Rescue, which was dispatched with Putnam County EMS and the Hurricane Police Department at about 2:30 p.m. to I-64 near the eastbound rest area, an auto crash with possible injuries was reported.
The first arriving units found a five-vehicle crash involving three passenger cars and two commercial vehicles. A total of six people were injured as a result. One died from his injuries, and four additional patients were taken to area hospitals. Another refused treatment.
One victim had to be freed from his vehicle with a hydraulic rescue tools. A large amount of diesel and gasoline spilled on the road, and the interstate was closed for hours for the investigation and debris cleanup.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 new incidents Wednesday, June 2. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 9 p.m. May 30, 1600 block of West 5th Avenue.
Assault, 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Person prohibited from possessing firearms and breaking and entering auto, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 9th Avenue.
Information report, 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, 4200 block of Ohio River Road.
Obstructing traffic and towing requirements, 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Intoxicating substances or prohibited acts, 9:08 a.m. June 1, 900 block of 3.5 Alley.
Information report, 9:29 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 7 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:25 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 5 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Mark Edward Jones, 34, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Patrick Scott, 59, was jailed at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $50,000.
Raymond Kashane-Douglas Crawford, 21, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with felony fleeing in a vehicle from officers. Bond was not set.
Jason Douglas Hinkle, 32, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with driving suspended, receiving or transferring stolen property, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, no insurance and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor. Bond was not set.
Jimmy Ray Maynard, 35, was jailed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Danny Dale Pack, 46, was jailed at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with third offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
James Lenard Roseberry, 35, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property, grand larceny, conspiracy, petit larceny and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.