HUNTINGTON — One person died in a Putnam County house fire Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal responded Tuesday afternoon to the fire on Harmons Creek Road near Poca, which resulted in one confirmed fatality.
No additional information on the incident was available from the fire marshal.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
Huntington Police reports from Monday included a report regarding possession of a weapon on school property at a Huntington school Monday morning.
Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers confirmed Tuesday evening the report was in reference to a Huntington High student who had a knife.
School police obtained the knife once it was detected.
The Huntington Police Department reported six additional incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:47 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing firearm, battery, destruction of property, 9:47 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 5:23 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Deceased person, 7 p.m. Sunday, 2200 block of West 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 10, 1500 block of Adams Avenue.
Information report, 9:06 a.m. Monday, near the corner of West 18th Street and Monroe Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9, unit block of Highlander Way.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jason Miller, 48, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Miller with three counts of false pretense. Bond was set at $15,000.
