ALKOL, W.Va. — A man was hospitalized Monday after being shot by a Lincoln County resident who said the man tried to break into his home.
According to Capt. Shallon Oglesby, deputy chief of staff services for the West Virginia State Police, at 1:48 a.m. Monday, Cpl. C.F. Wingo and Trooper T.A. Chaffin of the state police’s Hamlin Detachment responded to a disturbance along Bulger Road in Alkol, West Virginia, regarding a man attempting to break into a home.
Oglesby said troopers believe Jeffery Roberts II, 28, broke the door to the residence and was shot in his left shoulder by the homeowner as he attempted to enter the home.
Roberts was taken to CAMC General, where he is listed in stable condition.
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending 4:09 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Found property, 4:09 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 11:20 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Trespassing and harassment, 6:50 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 8th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, 10:25 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Rear Washington Avenue.
Stolen auto, 11 p.m. Saturday, 2700 block of Parsons Street.
Warrant service, 8:31 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 2 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Cody Ray Porter, 26, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with intimidation of public officer and disorderly conduct. Bond was not set.
Luis Gilberto Sanchez-Perez, 22, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Corinna Jean Davis, 47, was jailed at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Amber Dawn Ball, 33, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with fleeing in a vehicle, altered Sudafed or altered precursors, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI. Bond was not set.
Daniel Lee Lucas, 34, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with third-offense DUI and fleeing. Bond was not set.
Kenneth Anthony Stepp, 36, was jailed at 9 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.