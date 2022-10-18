HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Monday in the 300 block of Buffington Street.
At 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they received information that a shooting victim had arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center. The victim was identified as Tanner Miller.
Miller stated that he and a woman were driving in the area of 8th Avenue and Buffington Street when another vehicle pulled up next to his vehicle and began firing.
Miller was struck during the incident, fled the scene and was taken to the hospital in another vehicle. He was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Police Department’s Forensic Investigative Unit located shell casings at the scene. Investigators have located several involved individuals, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The following information was provided by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office:
A drug search warrant in Wayne County led to 15 arrests Monday.
Sheriff Rick Thompson said the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in various locations in the county.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with road patrol deputies, West Virginia State Police and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky assisted in the arrests.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:28 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 8th Street.
Assisting outside, 1:14 p.m. Sunday, corner of 19th Street and 7th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:28 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 4th Street.
Grand larceny, 5 p.m. Oct. 14, 100 block of Buffington Street.
Petit larceny, noon Oct. 15, 1200 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Adrienne Dawn Hoover, 32, was jailed at 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hoover with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Sam Smith III, 45, was jailed at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Smith with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, prohibited person with a firearm, fugitive from justice, and receiving or transfer of stolen goods.
Kenneth Lee Tyler, 41, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Tyler with grand larceny. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only.
Matt Allen Dillon, 34, was jailed at 11:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Dillon with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
