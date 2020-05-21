HUNTINGTON — One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Huntington.
Just after 3 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 1000 block of 22nd Street, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.
Paramedics transported one person to the hospital in unknown condition. It’s unclear if a suspect has been arrested, and members of the Huntington Police Department were investigating Wednesday evening.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of West 26th Street.
Information report, 5:34 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:31 p.m. March 22, 1100 block of 9th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 2:03 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 6th Avenue.
DUI and possession of a controlled substance, 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, West 3rd Street and Adams Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 23rd Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 2:13 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 30th Street.
Intoxicating substances, 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Enslow Boulevard.
Deceased person, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Warrant service/execution, 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of West 9th Avenue.
DUI greater than .150, 2:42 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Oney Avenue.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 4:43 a.m. Monday, 3500 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Tricia Lynn Steinmeyer, 30, was jailed at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $100,000.
Walter Donald Hayes III, 43, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with transferring and receiving stolen property, conspiracy and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Bond was $2,500.
Michael Moore, 38, was jailed at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $50,000.