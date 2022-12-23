MILTON — A fatal shooting was reported in Milton on Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Woodmire Drive right before 2:20 p.m., according to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 3:23 am
A report given to a dispatcher said a 23-year-old man shot a 52-year-old man. Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons said the suspect and victim were related.
Parsons said the victim was still alive when law enforcement first arrived, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.
The following information was provided by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office:
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said it will open an investigation into a missing persons case involving an endangered man.
Michael Jeremy Crouse, 33, was last seen in March or April 2021 in the 20th Street area of Huntington. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Crouse is considered endangered because he may not be receiving treatment for a mental illness.
The Sheriff’s Office said Crouse could have visited Las Vegas, Nevada, in June.
To report information regarding Crouse, call 304-634-4672 to contact Sgt. Anthony Cremeans II at the Detective Bureau.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported three incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 11th Street.
Insurance required, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, improper registration, 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Escaped, 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of O’Hanlon Place.
