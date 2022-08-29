The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A victim with a gunshot wound was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Rear Buffington Street.

A 911 dispatcher received a report of a shooting at approximately 12:43 p.m. Monday in which it was noted the suspect pistol-whipped someone and discharged the weapon.

