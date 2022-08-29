HUNTINGTON — A victim with a gunshot wound was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Rear Buffington Street.
A 911 dispatcher received a report of a shooting at approximately 12:43 p.m. Monday in which it was noted the suspect pistol-whipped someone and discharged the weapon.
Upon their arrival, officers saw a group of people running across Buffington Street in the 600 block. According to Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, officers heard shots fired but did not see the incident.
A victim was located by police and taken to a local hospital. Officers took a suspect into custody while witnesses were interviewed by police.
Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers said Guyandotte Elementary was placed under a lockdown around 12:50 p.m. Monday. Flowers said by 2 p.m. the lockdown was lifted, and children were reported to be safe.
The following information was provided by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office:
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s assistance to find a man involved in several break-ins.
The office provided two photos of a man in a red hat, blue T-shirt and black and white shoes who they say is wanted for questioning in several break-ins around the Merritts Creek area in Barboursville.
To report information regarding the identity of the man or the incidents, contact the Detective Bureau at 304-634-4672. All tips remain anonymous.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:44 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 11:44 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of West 13th Street.
Illegal camping, loitering on city property, 11:26 a.m. Aug. 25, 400 block of 9th Street.
Deceased person, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 2:26 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 28th Street and Roby Road.
Deceased person, 4 p.m. Aug. 27, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:56 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 28th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Sierra Nichole Blackwell, 24, was jailed at 8 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Blackwell with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and child neglect. Bond was not set.
Jasper Lee Cremeans, 23, was jailed at 8 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Cremeans with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and child neglect. Bond was not set.
Joshua Hank Timothy Mosley, 35, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Mosley with trespassing and breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Donald Raye Hancock, 32, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Hancock with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Tessa Renee Vanmeter, 42, was jailed at 4 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Vanmeter with burglary by breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.