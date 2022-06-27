HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police officers responded to a shooting Monday in the West End.
An officer on the scene said a man of unknown age was shot in the upstairs of a home in the 700 block of 22nd Street West and sustained a life-threatening wound. Officers said the victim did not live at the residence.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:51 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10:37 p.m. June 12, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:50 a.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Orchard Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 27th Street West.
Paraphernalia, trespass, 8:23 a.m. June 22, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue Rear.
Paraphernalia, trespass, 8:06 a.m. June 22, unit block of Kirk Place.
Trespass, 8:01 a.m. June 22, 300 block of Willard Court.
Driving under suspension or revocation, 2:58 p.m. Sunday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Shoplifting, 3:56 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Obstructing officer attempting to disarm, shoplifting, obstructing officer, fleeing from officer, 1:49 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 30th Street and 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 8 p.m. June 25, 600 block of 1/2 13th Street.
Paraphernalia, 11:48 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 13th Street West and 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7 p.m. June 25, 4300 block of Bradley Road.
Battery, obstructing officer, disorderly conduct, intoxication or drinking in public places, 2 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:51 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of Adams Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, fleeing from officer, 1:45 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Logan S. Carroll, 27, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, disarm or attempt to disarm law enforcement, fleeing, and shoplifting. Bond was set at $53,500.
Jayden Tanner Porter, 18, was jailed at 8:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.
