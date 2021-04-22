The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, DUI less than .150 and leaving the scene with property damage, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Information report, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of Adams Avenue.

Destruction of property, midnight Tuesday, 3200 block of Hughes Street.

Open container, 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 7 1/2 Alley.

Petit larceny, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.

Warrant service, 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Domestic battery, 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of West 9th Street.

Battery, 3:25 p.m. Monday, unit block of Highlander Way.

Warrant service, 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Breaking and entering of an auto, 7 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, obstructing, trespass and fireworks, 5:11 a.m. Tuesday.

Deceased person, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Spring Drive.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Jerrell Michael Stinson, 35, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000 cash only.

Christopher Michael Keesee, 48, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Rebecca J. Maynard, 48, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with being a fugitive from justice, trespassing and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Michael Wayne Sanders, 53, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

