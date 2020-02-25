ASHLAND — Kentucky State Police seized more than 100 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Saturday evening in Boyd County, according to a news release.
Trooper Bradley Couch stopped the driver, Chad T. Trusty, 23, of Ashland, at about 6 p.m. in the Westwood area; he appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and was taken into custody.
About 137 grams of methamphetamine, along with a small quantity of narcotics, were found, police said.
Trusty was charged with second-degree DUI, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) second offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Police said the case will continue to be investigated.
Four people were jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
William Nephi Gardner, 36, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was $25,000.
Rebecca Lycans, 43, was incarcerated at 9:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed her on a probation hold. Bond was not set.
Brian Eddie Black, 33, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with no insurance and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $7,000.
Matthew Curtis Effingham, 31, was incarcerated at 2:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on a bailpiece charge. Bond was not set.
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports Monday afternoon. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts, 2:41 a.m. Monday, 1st Street and Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 5:30 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 30th Street.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Saturday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Shoplifting — 1st & 2nd offense, 12:29 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespassing; destruction of property — misdemeanor, 12 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of West 8th Street.
Deceased person, 2 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Grand larceny, 4 a.m. Friday, 3200 block of Riverside Drive.
Runaway juvenile, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 3700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fugitive from justice; warrant service/execution, 8:23 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery; domestic battery, 5:22 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.
Battery, 1 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Found property, 3:28 a.m. Sunday, 17th Street and 7th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 3:20 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.