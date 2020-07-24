WAYNE — An overnight fire has killed one individual in Wayne County, according to West Virginia state fire marshals.
Officials said Larry Rice, 62, of Wayne, was killed during an accidental fire that began on Jericho Road around 3 a.m. Thursday after he was smoking while oxygen was in use.
Rice was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, the fire marshals said Thursday.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 5:30 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Cavalier Drive.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, midnight May 1, 700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Stolen auto, 5 p.m. Monday, unit block of Edgemont Terrace.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 4th Street.
Information report, 6 p.m. June 17, 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. July 10, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Assisting outside agency, 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, 5100 block of U.S. 60.
Arson, 2:37 p.m. July 3, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:53 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Obstructing traffic, 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Akale Jamel Green, 51, was jailed at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Steven Kent Lindsey, 25, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Tristan Robert Deeming, 23, was jailed at 7 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
David Alan Burdette, 40, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense driving revoked for DUI, obstructing and possession of meth. Bond was not set.
Nathaniel Lee Chambers, 40, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with distribution of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.