KENOVA — Two people were arrested in Kenova on Saturday after an investigation led police to recover several grams of heroin.

Tonielle Adkins, 30, of Huntington, was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Kris Tyrell Dontrae Lyons, 30, of Baltimore, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

According to the Kenova Police Department, while acting on previous leads from narcotics investigations, the two were arrested as they arrived in Kenova to deliver a distribution amount of heroin.

A photo provided of the drugs indicates police found 21.6 grams of heroin as part of the investigation.

They are currently housed at Western Regional Jail on $25,000 cash-only bonds.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:30 p.m. according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Destruction of property, 8 p.m. Sunday, McDermott Drive.

Deceased person, 12:22 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of 9th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance and person prohibited from possessing firearms, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.

Fraudulent use of a credit card, 10:18 p.m. Oct. 17, 400 block of 11th Street.

Deceased person, 5 p.m. Oct. 23, first block of 13th Street.

Information report, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of North High Street.

Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, 12:59 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.

DUI, 12:27 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of West 5th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 10:15 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of 30th Street.

Destruction of property, 3 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Rear Short Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Thomas Ray III, 51, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment, persons prohibited from carrying a firearm and battery. Bond was not set.

