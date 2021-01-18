HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:02 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Trespass in structure of conveyance, 10:13 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service and burglary, 9:02 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 27th Street.
Paraphernalia, 10:34 a.m. Dec. 13, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service, 2:27 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 7th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of Overlook Drive.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 5 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:38 a.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property and domestic battery, midnight Sunday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
John H. Franklin, 36, was jailed at midnight Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with threats of terrorist acts and false alarm. Bond was not set.
Timothy David Hamlin, 23, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Brian Douglas Brannon, 46, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.