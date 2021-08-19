The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 11 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Battery, 1:02 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.

First-degree robbery or malicious or unlawful assault, 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 6 1/2 Alley.

Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Warrant service, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of Adams Avenue.

Petit larceny, midnight Aug. 11, 800 block of 11th Street.

Destruction of property, 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Richmond Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, fleeing from an officer without a vehicle, 1400 block of Van Buren Avenue.

Stolen auto, 4 p.m. Monday, 12 mile marker of Interstate 64.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1:28 p.m. Aug. 11, 400 block of Norway Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Jacolbey Deaven Bills, 31, was jailed at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Matthew Stephen Stender, 38, was jailed at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.

Jessica Dawn Smoot, 30, was jailed at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

