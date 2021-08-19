HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 1:02 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
First-degree robbery or malicious or unlawful assault, 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 6 1/2 Alley.
Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Warrant service, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Aug. 11, 800 block of 11th Street.
Destruction of property, 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Richmond Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, fleeing from an officer without a vehicle, 1400 block of Van Buren Avenue.
