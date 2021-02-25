The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Information report, 1 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of Washington Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 4:20 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 8th Avenue.

Fraud and related activity in connection with access device, 1 p.m. Feb. 13, 1900 block of West 5th Avenue.

Breaking and entering an auto, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 5th Street.

Battery, 3 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Petit larceny, noon Monday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.

Deceased person, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Marcum Terrace.

Warrant service, 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Van Buren Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Adams Avenue.

Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Cypress Street.

Domestic assault, 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.

Warrant service, 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Christopher Ray Clark, 38, was jailed at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on active warrants. Bond was not set.

Darrin Eugene Browning, 54, was jailed at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with breaking and entering and petit larceny. Bond was $7,500 cash only.

