HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass, 5:26 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:59 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 10:01 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Bridge Street.
Fleeing in a vehicle while DUI and DUI less than .150, 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Adams Avenue.
Paraphernalia and throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 3:31 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Destruction of property, 8:49 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Littering from a motor vehicle, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 26th Street.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of Rear Jefferson Avenue.
Breaking and entering, noon Aug. 1, 4700 block of Bradley Road.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Battery, 1:38 a.m. Monday, 3500 block of Crane Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 7 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of West 5th Avenue.
Child neglect resulting in injury, midnight Sept. 3, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Domestic battery, 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 28th Street.
Deceased person, 3:21 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 26th Street.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jacob Harrison Hayes, 19, was jailed at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Cindra Michele Sang-Terry, 39, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fleeing in a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and DUI. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.