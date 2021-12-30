HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:16 a.m. Thursday. Individual reports were not made available, and these are the only known details:
Information report, 2:24 a.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 3:16 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
DVP violation, 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 5th Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in a public place, 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Olive Street.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Kinetic Drive.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices and petit larceny, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Gerardo Tomas Avila, 31, was jailed at 2 a.m. Thursday. Cabell County authorities charged him with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was set at $26,500 surety/cash.
Jose Ramon Fernandez Gonzalez, 32, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Cabell County authorities charged him with reckless driving and aggravated DUI. Bond was set at $4,500 surety/cash.
Jason Allen Hall, 41, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Cabell County authorities charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $50,000 surety/cash.
Kumar Jamal Tuft, 30, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Cabell County authorities charged him with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver meth and receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $175,000 surety/cash.
Cameron Burks, 28, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Putnam County authorities charged him with circuit court commit. Bond was not set.
Jackie Luel Edwards III, 42, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Putnam County authorities charged him with domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Cory Ray Means, 29, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Putnam County authorities charged him with transferring a controlled substance and DUI with a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Tyler Wayne Raines, 33, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Thursday. Putnam County authorities charged him with obstruction. Bond was not set.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
