HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Malicious or unlawful assault and domestic battery, 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 16th Street.
Paraphernalia, 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Shoplifting, 10:58 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, first block of Kirk Place.
Grand larceny, 1:29 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 1:29 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 5 p.m. Aug. 16, 2700 block of 1st Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Tuesday, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Shoplifting, 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Embezzlement — $1,000 or more, midnight May 1, 2016, 500 block of 28th Street.
Fugitive from justice and auto tampering, 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 8 a.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, first block of West 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 30th Street.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Sarah Grace Matthews, 33, was jailed at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary, battery on a government official and obstructing. Bond was $35,000.
Carl Edward Rouse III, 44, was jailed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Carlos Fredrick Durrett, 27, was jailed at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious assault and domestic battery. Bond was $26,500 cash-only.
Darrell Alex Tucker, 25, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with 21 counts of first-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
