HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Domestic battery, 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 25th Street.

Breaking and entering an auto, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Concealed weapon, 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.

Deceased person, 3 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Obstructing an officer and shoplifting, 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 3rd Street.

Deceased person, midnight Tuesday, 2700 block of Harvey Road.

Paraphernalia, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Jan. 29, 4200 block of Piedmont Road.

False pretenses with a value of $1,000 or more, 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Camelot Drive.

Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 11th Avenue.

Information report, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Fraudulent schemes, 1 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Johns Court.

Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Amiyr Kareem Mohamed, 42, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $54,200.

Eric Adam Bare, 36, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $30,000.

Amanda Brook Ashley, 30, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $20,000.

Brittany Sue Workman, 33, was jailed at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with fraudulent use of an access device. Bond was set at $12,000 cash only.

Jonathan Claude Hannah, 39, was jailed at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $10,012.

