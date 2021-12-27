HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering into an auto, 8 p.m. Friday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Paraphernalia, 1:08 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 3:23 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 9 a.m. Saturday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
DUI less than. 150, 12:40 a.m. Sunday, U.S. 60 and Washington Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Logan Alecsander Carter, 20, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with DUI causing serious bodily injury and battery of an official. Bond was $30,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
