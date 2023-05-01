HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office and Huntington Fire Department are requesting the public's assistance to find a person of interest in a Huntington arson.
A fire occurred in the morning of April 27 at a house in the 100 block of Davis Street. Fire Department Chief Greg Fuller said the home was reported as abandoned.
Investigators have released a photo of the person of interest with a bike.
Just one day after the fire, HFD posted on Facebook that people who provide information about arson fires can earn a cash award of up to $5,000.
"Arson is a crime too costly to ignore," the graphic said. "West Virginia is burning. We need your help!"
To report information about the arson report or person of interest, call the WV Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE or the HFD Fire Marshal at 304-696-5960.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:16 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 11:16 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of West 7th Street and Washington Avenue.
Obstructing, false information to officer, fleeing, 10:27 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of West 28th Street.
Two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, 10:55 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, midnight April 28, 1700 block of 10th Avenue Rear.
Trespass, 8:21 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 9th Street.
Illegal camping, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, 8:36 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 11th Street.
Disorderly conduct, 8:13 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 10th Street.
Grand larceny, 6 p.m. April 29, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Obstructing, false information to officer, fleeing, 12:45 p.m. 200 block of West 6th Avenue.
Battery, 10:31 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:10 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Information report, 10:28 p.m. April 29, near the corner of 18th Street and McVeigh Avenue.
Assault on a police officer, firefighter or EMS, battery on EMS, public health official or governmental employee, 3:17 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 2:08 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, warrant service or execution, possession of a controlled substance, 2:35 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 10th Street and 8th Avenue.
Information report, 11:49 p.m. April 29, 1000 block of 25th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jay Michael Norton, 64, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. April 28. Authorities in Cabell County charged Norton with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Joseph William Smith, 29, was jailed at 7:05 p.m. April 28. Authorities in Cabell County charged Smith with destruction of property, attempt to commit a felony and obstructing an officer. Bond was set at $30,000.
Henry Demetrias Coleman, 46, was jailed at 3 p.m. April 29. Authorities in Cabell County was charged with home confinement revocation. Bond was not set.
Bobby Lee Sothen, 48, was jailed at 4:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Sothen with malicious wounding, domestic assault and bond violation. Bond was not set.
Carl Allen Campbell, 42, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Campbell with child abuse with injury, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
