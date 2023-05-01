The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The WV State Fire Marshal's Office and Huntington Fire Department requesting the public's assistance to find a person of interest for a Huntington arson.

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office and Huntington Fire Department are requesting the public's assistance to find a person of interest in a Huntington arson.

A fire occurred in the morning of April 27 at a house in the 100 block of Davis Street. Fire Department Chief Greg Fuller said the home was reported as abandoned.

