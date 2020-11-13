PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Portsmouth stabbing victim was transported by Air Evac to a trauma center in Huntington earlier this week, according to a news release.
The victim was listed in stable condition Wednesday, according to the release.
The Portsmouth Police Department received a call at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a stabbing at 5709 Kentland Ave. The caller told authorities the suspect remained at an apartment at the scene.
Police took a person into custody, according to a release from Capt. Jason B. Hedrick of the Portsmouth Police Department.
The names of the suspect and victim weren’t released.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the release.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Crapyou at 740-354-1600.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 2:37 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of West 12th Street.
Destruction of property, 1:22 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 29th Street.
Failure to process, warrant execution and disorderly conduct, 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Ritter Boulevard.
Deceased person, 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Adams Avenue.
Information report, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 8:08 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 27th Street.
Warrant service, 2 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Daniel Kadoe Legette, 45, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons prohibited from carrying a firearm. Bond was $135,000.
Matthew John Persinger, 39, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with grand larceny and entry of a building other than a dwelling. Bond was not set.
Brian David Alford, 43, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with malicious assault. Bond was not set.
Sammy Cooper Jr., 35, was jailed at noon Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a meth precursor. Bond was $30,000.