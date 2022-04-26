HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving on a license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, failure to stop at a stop sign, 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of Marcum Terrance.
Battery, 5 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of Riverview Drive.
Failure to appear for an outstanding warrant, 3:49 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 7 a.m. April 17, 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Trespass, 12:20 p.m. April 22, unit block of Highlander Way.
Trespass, 12:11 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Obstructing officer, warrant service or execution, 10:14 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Assault on a police officer, firefighter, or EMS, 5:10 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Petit larceny, 8:49 a.m. April 17, 200 block of West 9th Avenue.
Injured person, 9:53 p.m. April 23, 700 block of West 11th Street.
Shoplifting, 11:10 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:04 p.m. Monday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ralph Gregory Thompson III, 37, was jailed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Dashaun Jones, 32, was jailed at 11 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. Bond was set at $100,000.
Zachariah Ambrose Beegle, 26, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with attempt to commit a felony punishable with term less than life. Bond was not set.
Truitt Bell, 52, was jailed at 5 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
